Grand opening of 19 Northampton homes for adults with disabilities and learning difficulties

The mayor of Northampton, councillor Gareth Eales has attended the grand open day for Vogue Future Properties at their new build development on Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe.

Vogue Future Properties is a unique organisation specifically building properties for people with learning difficulties and disabilities, who wish to live independently, with care support delivered in their homes.

Vogue Future Living provides personal care services, championship services and home help services.

On the site, overseen by registered manager, Sue Welton, is 19 new self-contained apartments and a communal area.

The mayor of Northampton, councillor Gareth Eales said: "We all know that there is a shortage of social housing for people, especially if they are in receipt of benefits, and Vogue Future Properties have taken the decision to provide high quality accommodation to individuals to allow them the choice and freedom to live their life as they wish as an alternative to residential care or a care home.

"By providing an alternative in the form of modern accommodation designed with future living in mind, Vogue Future Properties hopes to relieve the pressure on local authorities housing crisis and by giving people a choice of accommodation, which is affordable, hope that this will deliver better outcomes for people, promote their independence and hopefully in the long term reduce their reliance on social care in the future.

"There is a strong ethos within the organisation that seeks to integrate people with disabilities into the community by providing the right environment in the form of modern living and it is hoped that individuals will feel confident and comfortable in their surroundings and with the appropriate care support continue to be valued members of society."