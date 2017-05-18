Grand final of Northampton’s talent search for next rising star

A dozen acts are preparing to take to the stage for the finals of the Northampton’s Rising Star competition.

Following a series of auditions, the twelve finalists will compete at the Spinney Theatre in Northampton on Sunday, June 4

The judging panel has been confirmed and will consist of Rising Star producer Tommy Gardner, Strictly Northampton’s Beth Marshall, Miss Galaxy England Stefanie Williams, and Sario Solomon, winner of the BBC’s Let it Shine in the band Five to Five.

Sario is about to embark on a UK tour of The Band Musical, which is the fastest-selling UK theatre tour in history which is produced by Take That.

Northampton’s Rising Star will also include a special opening performance from Step by Step Dance School and singer-songwriter, Billy Lockett, will also be performing.

Show producer Tommy Gardner said: “I am extremely excited to celebrate the talent that this town has and I look forward to welcoming our acts, guests and audience to the Spinney Theatre.”

Tickets are available to buy from www.northamptonsrisingstar.co.uk which will support Northampton’s Cynthia Spencer Hospice.