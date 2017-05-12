Government inspectors rate Northamptonshire GP practice as 'good' after clean sweep of comment cards

A watchdog has rate a Northamptonshire surgery as "good" after all of the comment cards it handed out to patients came back with positive feedback.

Moulton Surgery has been given the rating following the Care Quality Commission's latest programme of inspections,

A summary letter penned by the chief inspector of general practice for the CQC, professor Steve Field said: "Staff understood and fulfilled their responsibilities to raise concerns and report incidents and near misses. All opportunities for learning from internal and external incidents were maximised.

"Feedback from patients about their care was consistently positive. We received 46 comment cards completed by patients. All of the cards contained positive feedback about the quality of care and the compassion of staff who delivered services.

"The practice worked closely with other organisations and with the local community in planning how services were provided to ensure that they meet patients’ needs."

The chief Inspector of general practice found another 65 practices across the country to be 'good' in the latest batch of reports.

Ten 'require improvement', three have been judged 'outstanding' and five have been labelled 'inadequate'.

Professor Steve Field added: “After reporting on nearly 7,000 inspections we have found that most care is good with over 300 practices now rated 'outstanding'.

"That means that over one million patients in England currently receive care from practices which we have rated 'outstanding'.

"What’s enormously encouraging is that our inspections are driving improvement, 90 per cent of practices that we have re-inspected have improved since last October. Through their hard work and dedication, practices are making positive changes to the care they deliver.

“However, we still see evidence of too much poor care. Since we began inspecting GP practices in October 2014 we have found over 200 practices to be Inadequate. While this is a minority, this still amounts to over half a million patients in England who were not receiving the basic standards of care that they should be able to expect from their GP practice. I am glad to say that we have increasingly found that most practices that are placed in special measures use the support that is on offer to meet those standards.”