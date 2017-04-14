'Good Friday just got better' Tesco ad pulled after Northamptonshire vicar's tweet

Tesco has apologised for a beer advert after a Northamptonshire vicar labelled it an 'RE fail'.

The advert ran in some newspapers and claimed that' Good Friday just got better' with "great offers on beer and cider".

Reverend Coles said the Tesco advert was 'not thought through'.

But Reverend Richard Coles, the vicar of Finedon, tweeted the ad was "extraordinarily and unnecessarily ignorant".

The supermarket has now pulled the advert and issued an apology.

A Tesco spokesperson told the BBC: "We know that Easter is an important time of the year for our customers.

"It is never our intention to offend and we are sorry if any has been caused by this advert."

But another user, in response to Rev Coles' tweet, said: "Like it or not the Easter is also a secular holiday as well as a religious one. Most are travelling to families rather than to church."

Reverend Coles replied that it "causes unnecessary offence to many. It didn't need to. It was not thought through."

Reverend Coles is a co-presenter for BBC 4's Saturday Morning Live and was recently named as the new chancellor for the University of Northampton.