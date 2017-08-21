Gold-painted woman brings traffic to a standstill in Northampton after walking along carriageway

Motorists in Northampton have described their shock after seeing a gold-painted woman walking in the middle of a busy carriageway this morning.

Traffic was held up along Mereway as people tried to navigate around the woman at about 11am this morning.

The woman has been taken to Northampton General Hospital by police.

A member of the public, who one onlooker said was driving a black BMW, managed to make sure she was safely out of the road before police arrived at the scene. She was taken into a police car at the Tesco roundabout.

Eyewitnesses believe the woman was holding a screwdriver or a chisel at the time.

Jess Hornsey, 17, who was driving to Abington at the time of the incident, said she was concerned for the woman in gold paint.

She said: "I was a bit worried for her. I didn't know whether I should ring the police or not - or whether it was some sort of prank."

A man in a black BMW stopped to help the woman.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were alerted by a member of the public who had seen a woman walking along Mereway.

"We attended and she has been taken to Northampton General Hospital."