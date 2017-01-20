Go, go, go! Northampton College catering students take pole position with Silverstone Circuit deal

Catering students from Northampton College will be given the chance to cook at one of the biggest hospitality venues in the country as part of a new partnership with Silverstone Circuits.

A cohort of 14 students will carry out a work experience programme at the home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, giving them the opportunity to experience life in the fast lane with thousands of diners enjoying corporate hospitality at the venue throughout the year.

The new partnership, which could eventually see students cooking at the British Grand Prix itself, has been pioneered by Silverstone head chef Dean Hoddle, a former Northampton College student whose son, Adam, is currently studying at Booth Lane.

He said: “We are passionate about supporting local suppliers and that goes for our people as well as our food. We have a huge pool of talent right on our doorstep at Northampton College and we want to give those students the opportunity to experience life in a big hospitality environment.”

Students will carry out a series of week-long placements, giving them a taste of a full working day in front of house, chef and kitchen porter roles.

Silverstone boasts nine separate food and drink outlets, ranging from small coffee shops to banqueting suites capable of housing thousands of diners. Students will have the chance to work across all of the venues, helping them gain an understanding of different roles within the industry.

Phil Martin, head of catering at Northampton College, said: “We are delighted to have secured this partnership with Silverstone, a brand that is recognized across the world.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for our students to put the skills they have acquired in our kitchens to the test in a high-pressure real-world environment, developing their working and social skills and improving their future employability.”

As part of the partnership, a number of Silverstone’s suppliers will visit the college to give demonstrations to students and give masterclasses in a range of kitchen skills.

The first work experience placement will get underway on January 30.