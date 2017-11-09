Girl, 13, sexually assaulted in Corby

Three men have been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Corby.

The incident took place on Saturday, November 4, between 9.30pm and 11pm.

The girl was assaulted in Fawcett Way, between Corby International Pool and Corby Boating Lake.

Three men, aged 49, 26 and 25, have been arrested and released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.