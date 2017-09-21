Girl, 13, sexually assaulted in Barton Seagrave

Police are appealing for witnesses and potential CCTV footage after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Barton Seagrave.

The victim, who was wearing school uniform, was walking home from Greys Park Field after visiting friends.

She walked along Polwell Lane before entering an alleyway which leads into Henleys Close, off Gotch Road.

A police spokesman said: “As she entered the alleyway, a male who was loitering in the area, asked her to remove her clothing before following her down the alleyway and then grabbing her shoulder.

“The offender dragged his victim towards him before exposing himself.

“The victim managed to loosen the offender’s grip and then run off.”

It is believed the offender walked along Gotch Road in the direction of the nearby shop.

Full details of the sexual assault, which happened on Thursday, July 20, between 6.45pm and 7pm, have only just been brought to the attention of Northamptonshire Police who are urging anyone with any information to call them on call them on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.