Girl, 13, attacked on footbridge in Northamptonshire by 'man in his 40s'

A 13-year-old girl was grabbed around the face and neck during an attack on a footbridge in Northamptonshire.

The girl was walking over the footbridge across the A422, from Deanshanger towards Old Stratford, at around 1.45pm on Monday (August 7).

"A man grabbed her from behind around the face and neck, pushed her down the bridge and and threatened her," said a police spokesman.

She screamed and fought back and he then let her go and walked off in the direction of Deanshanger.

The offender was described as a 5ft 10 inches bald white man in his mid-40s, with a medium build, short facial hair, wrinkles under his eyes and a scab above his right eye. He was wearing a black T-shirt and scruffy light blue jeans with holes in.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.