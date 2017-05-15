Girl, 10, bitten by dog in Kettering

A 10-year-old girl was left needing treatment after being bitten by a dog in Kettering.

The incident happened at about 8.45am on Friday, May 5.

The victim was walking along Kathleen Drive when a dog, described as either a Labrador or a golden retriever, started barking at her.

It then approached her and bit her on the thigh, resulting in her needing treatment for minor injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.