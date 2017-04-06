Gifts and gadgets store to return to Northampton's Grosvenor Centre

A popular store will make its return to Northampton this June with a new 1,800 square foot outlet.

Gifts and gadget store Menkind is set to open in late May, leaving plenty of time for shopping before Father's Day on June 18.

The new store, located on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, opposite the iStore, has been signed a 10-year lease after joining the centre, originally on a temporary basis, back in August 2015.

It follows the recent relocation of the shopping centre's Trespass store to make way for a Cardsdirect greeting card supplier.

James Whitehill, Senior Fund Manager, LGIM Real Assets said: “This new letting is another example of how we are providing our shoppers with more variety than ever before and demonstrates the Grosvenor Centre continued position as a competitive regional centre.”

Peter Gaynor, Grosvenor Centre Manager, said: “We are thrilled to have Menkind re-joining the Grosvenor Centre on a permanent basis. We are working hard to offer our shoppers an attractive tenant mix.

"It has been a very exciting time for the Grosvenor Centre in recent months, with several stores having undertaken works to enhance or extend their units and a number of new brands announcing their arrival in Northampton.”