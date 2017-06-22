Get set for Bradlaugh Fields Community fun day

Organisers of a community fun day have announced an action-packed programme of thrills and excitement for the annual show.

The fourth annual Bradlaugh Fields Community Show takes place on Saturday August 5 at the Bradlaugh Fields and Barn, 10am-5.30pm.

Founded to promote the park,attractions include magician Mr Crumble, a circus skills workshop, a reptile experience, children’s donkey rides, archery and tomahawk throwing, a choir, birds of prey, chainsaw art, theatre

and a dog agility show.

The British Army and Royal Navy aa well as Northants Fire and Rescue who will be attending with vehicles and activities for children.