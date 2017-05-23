Gestapo founder's silver cigar case set to go on sale in Northamptonshire is already attracting big bids

A silver cigar box which belonged to Hitler's right-hand man is already attracting pre-sale interest well into four figures, a Northamptonshire auction house has claimed.

The historic Nazi artefact was given to Hermann Goring as a 50th birthday gift by Luftwaffe Field Marshall Erhard Milch whose father was Jewish and who is said to have enjoyed Goring’s protection.

The item is set to go on sale at JP Humbert Auctioneers in Church Way, Whittlebury, tomorrow and has already attracted 'four-figure' pre-sale commission bids.

Mr Humbert said: "This is a total ‘one-off’ and an historic artefact and accordingly, there is a lot of interest from private individuals, institutions and museums alike.

"The cigar box shows the excesses of the Nazi regime and those who sought to ingratiate themselves with it."

Goring was the founder of the Gestapo and was in charge of the German air force until the end of World War Two. He committed suicide while on trial in Nuremburg on charges including crimes against humanity.

The silver cigar box, emblazoned with the family coat of arms of both Goring and his wife Emmy will go on sale as part of the International Militaria Auction, set to start at 11am on Thursday, May 25.

More information can be found here.