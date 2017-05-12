GENERAL ELECTION 2017: All the Northamptonshire candidates revealed

The full list of election candidates has been published for Northamptonshire - so take a look at the final list of runners and riders here.

Yesterday marked the deadline for parliamentary hopefuls to register as candidates in the General Election on June 8.

Though the main parties have been drip-feeding their runners and riders over the past fortnight - we now have a definitive list of who will stand.

Just the one independent will contest the poll, Josh Phillips in environment secretary Andrea Leadsom's South Northamptonshire seat.

And UKIP will not be fielding a candidate in Kettering after its tipped candidate, Jonathan Bullock, agreed a deal with current seatholder Philip Holllobone.

The Conservative incumbent agreed to support all UKIP policies if he retains the constituency.

Mr Bullock will instead run against the Conservative Michael Ellis in Northampton North.

The Tories currently hold all seven seats in Northamptonshire.

But Northampton South's previous seatholder David Mackintosh will not be fighting the election leaving East Midlands MEP Andre Lewer to run in his place for the Conservatives.

For the full list, see below.

Northampton North

Jonathan Bullock - UKIP

Michael Ellis - Conservative

Sally Keeble - Labour

Steve Miller - Green Party

George Smid - Lib Dems

Northampton South

Rose Gibbins - UKIP

Jill Hope - Lib Dem

Andrew Lewer - Conservative

Scott Mabbutt - Green Party

Kevin McKeever - Labour

Daventry:

Ian Gibbins - UKIP

Chris Heaton-Harris - Conservative

Aiden Ramsey - Labour

Andrew Simpson - Liberal Democrat

Jamie Wildman - Green Party

South Northants

Denise Donaldson - Green Party

Sophie Johnson - Labour

Andrea Leadsom - Conservative

Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrat

Josh Phillips - Independent

Nigel Wickens - UKIP

Kettering

Suzanna Austin - Liberal Democrat

Philip Hollobone - Conservative

Rob Reeves - Green Party

Mick Scrimshaw - Labour

Corby

Beth Miller - Labour

Tom Pursglove - Conservative

Steve Scrutton - Green Party

Chris Stanbra - Liberal Democrat

Sam Watts - UKIP

Wellingborough

Peter Bone - Conservative

Jonathan Hornett - Green Party

Chris Nelson - Liberal Democrat

Allan Shipham - UKIP

Andrea Watts - Labour