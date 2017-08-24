GCSE RESULTS: Record results at Northampton Academy

Students and staff at Northampton Academy are celebrating today after achieving the school’s best ever GCSE results.

A total of 62 per cent of students achieved five or more A* to C grades including a 4 or above in both English and maths – up from last year.

Katy Ashby.

And 44 per cent of students also achieved the new grade 5 or above in both English and maths.

Nat Parnell, principal of Northampton Academy, said: “I am thrilled with these results, which are our best ever by some margin.

"They are testament to our students’ dedication over the past two years and prove what hard work can achieve.

"Likewise, these results would not have been possible were it not for the efforts of our staff team who go above and beyond to support our students."

Isabelle Hannah-Thompson.

Top achieving boy, Kieron Mason achieved a grade 9 in maths and grade 8 in english literature and will go on to study maths, further maths and physics at sixth form.

Muhammed Ramish bagged an 8 in english literature and maths as well as A grades in geography and financial certificate and Katy Ashby got 887, A* AAAA.

"What's really pleasing is that we have a record number of people enrolling into year 12 because of a high level of results," Nat said.

"As last week’s A Level results show, our students are increasingly going on to the universities of their choice, including those in the Russell Group. I look forward to our Year 11s replicating this summer’s success as they begin their A Levels.”