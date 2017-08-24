GCSE RESULTS: Malcolm Arnold Academy student is off to Skegness after bagging a scholarship

An impressive Malcolm Arnold Academy student is set for a scholarship in Skegness after securing top grades in her GCSEs.

Chris Steed, principal at the academy, congratulated this year's cohort and in particular Victoria Godwin, who has been awarded the David Ross Education trust scholarship.

From left: Ryan Reed, Zaima Khan, Safiyyah Afzal, Thomas Lack and Victoria Godwin

“We have seen some truly incredible individual achievements this year," he said.

“An outstanding example is Victoria Godwin who achieved the highest grades across English and Maths as well as five A*s and two As in her other subjects, which in itself is a fantastic achievement.

"Victoria is also one of the academy’s top performing athletes who has won several titles over her years at Malcolm Arnold. This shows the dedication, commitment and focus Victoria has for her education as well as her sporting passion.”

Victoria, who achieved a grade 9 in English language, grade 8 in English literature and grade 7 in maths as well as five A*s and two As, will now be studying at Skegness Grammar School’s sixth form.

She said: “I am so happy with my results. After all the hard work and effort I put in, to achieve these outcomes means so much to me. I can’t wait for the next stage in my life and the adventures that await me.”

Among the smiling faces today was Safiyyah Afzal, who achieved the new grade 9 in English literature, grade 8 in English language and grade 7 in maths as well as five A*s and three As.

She will now continue on to her post 16 studies at Malcolm Arnold Academy studying A level Geography, maths and politics.

She said: “I am so grateful for all of the support Malcolm Arnold Academy has offered me, leading to my amazing grades. I am looking forward to starting sixth form here in September.”

Another happy student was Thomas Lack, who secured a grade 9 in maths and a grade 8 in English literature as well as nine A*s and an A grade.

Thomas will now go on to study A-level maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.

He said: “I am really happy with my results, I put a lot of effort into revising and had some great teachers. A-levels should be a fun challenge as I get to study maths and sciences, which I am so passionate about.”

Other top performers also included Zamia Khan and Ryan Reed, who both achieved a set of impressive GCSE results, with a suite of top grades across all of their subjects.