GCSE RESULTS: Headteacher at Quinton House 'extremely pleased' after nearly all pupils pass Maths and English

Nine out of ten pupils at Quinton House School earned a pass in the new "harder" GCSE exams for Maths and English.

The all-through school in Upton also achieved double the national average of students earning the new top grade of 9 in English or Maths.

On pupil, Ella Milner, gained 6 A*s as well as a grade 9 in Maths, as well as full marks in Chemistry and Physics.

Catherine Cozens, headteacher of Quinton House School, said, “It is a pleasure to celebrate with our staff and pupils who have worked so hard to achieve these results. We are extremely pleased with pupils’ English and Maths results in the new grading system and are particularly delighted to have achieved a high level of grade 9 results in Maths.”

Overall, just under a third of all grades at Quinton House were at A* or A.