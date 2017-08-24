GCSE RESULTS: Half of biology and music students get an A or above at Northampton School for Girls

Northampton School for Girls cast aside any signs of tougher GCSEs this year - with three quarters passing English and maths.

Similarly strong performance in other subjects included history, food and ethics, whil in biology and music half of all students achieved an A or A* grade.

In all, nearly three-quarters of students achieved a pass in English and maths equivalent to the old benchmark A* to C measure.

Abigail Boddy deputy head commented: “Though headline results are pleasing, at NSG, we very much focused on the individual results of each of our girls, setting high targets to raise aspiration for all.

"However each year it is a privilege to congratulate a few our students for their standout performances, and this year is no exception with 56 students gaining a grade 8 or 9 in English

and or Maths.

"Particularly of note are Noor Huda, Josie Copus, Rebekah Elvin, Georgia Ludlow and Issra Osman.”

Head teacher Julia Harley, said: “We are in the middle of an unprecedented change in GCSE subject matter and assessment which has been a huge challenge to staff and students. These results are richly deserved.

"Our pupils have worked with great determination and focus in order to achieve their outcomes and we share their delight.”