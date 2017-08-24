GCSE RESULTS: Boys outperform girls for the first time at Weston Favell

Pupils at Weston Favell Academy are celebrating after a 10 per cent rise in GCSE pass rates saw boys outperform girls for the first time.

The percentage of students achieving a pass in English, equivalent to the former C grade, has risen by 20 per cent to 69 per cent and the percentage achieving a pass in mathematics now

stands at an impressive 68 per cent.

Students achieving a pass in both English and maths is 58 per cent, an improvement of 10 per cent on last year and very close to the national average for the first time.

Also for the first time, the results indicate that boys have outperformed girls, which bucks the national trend.

Rachel Steele, principal, said: “These results are extremely pleasing and a very clear demonstration of the impact of improvement strategies and significant progress made by the

academy over the last two years.

"They are a testament to the dedication, commitment and sheer hard work of the entire academy community – leaders, staff and students.

"I am delighted that so many students have achieved so well, there are some amazing individual performances in terms of both attainment and progress. I am immensely proud of our students and wish them well in the next stages of the careers and studies.

“As I retire this summer I am proud and pleased that the academy is now in a strong position to grow and consolidate further these improvements and I wish all the staff and students much

success in their future endeavours.”

The academy is particularly delighted that a number of students have reached the exceptional high standard of grade 9 in the new, more rigorous English and mathematics examinations, placing them amongst the top performing students across the country.

In summary 95 per cent of students are leaving the academy with five GCSE or equivalents which is a five per cent increase on last year.

Matt Edge, the top performer, gained an impressive grade 9 in both English literature and maths and a grade 8 in English Language plus six A* grades.

Aniket Singh achieved a grade 9 in maths and a grade 8 in English language and English literature, plus four A* grades, one A grade and one B grade.

Nathanial Kiloh-Munns gained a grade 9 in mathematics and a grade 8 in both English language and English Literature plus two A* grades and three A grades.