GCSE RESULTS: Abbeyfield School pass grades 'better than ever before'

More students gained good pass grades in their GCSEs "than ever before" at Abbeyfield School, despite the new grading system, its head claims.

But Principal Claire Morrell, who is set to leave the Mere Way school she has worked at for seven years after today, said the new 1 to 9 nine grading system in English and maths have created a "huge amount of worry for teachers."

She said: "We didn't have any comparators.

"It took a while for everybody to understand what it meant and it, we had to share that with the kid and their parents."

However, the principal went on to congratulate this year's cohort, which she says has seen an improved pass rate.

She said: "The results are particularly pleasing. More students gained good pass grades in their subjects than ever before and those gaining the top grade 9 in English and maths outstripped those that have been predicted nationally.

"Special congratulations should go to Ariyah Hajir, Zuzanna Panek, Laura Reed, Lucy Reed, Abiola Arowolo and Dillon Cara who achieved the top grade in all their subjects.

"There are so many individual students who have performed above their challenging targets and who have worked with determination and commitment; it would be great to mention them all.

"However given the impossibility of doing so, we would like to tell them that we are very proud of their achievements and confident that their futures are bright."