GCSE RESULTS: 50 pupils get a new grade 9 at Northampton School for Boys as results improve again

Nearly 30 Northampton School for Boys pupils gained the prestigious grade 9 in maths - though the exam has been toughened up in this year's GCSEs.

NSB is celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE grades once again, improving on last year’s performance.

The percentage of students gaining an A* to C equivalent (the new grade 4 and above) in both English and Maths GCSEs has risen from 85 per cent to 89 per cent with the maths grade 4 and above at 95 per cent of the cohort.

Nearly half of maths entrants received grade 7 and above (A – A*rate).

And 29 students gained the prestigious grade 9 award in Maths, alongside 21 in English.

It means that 14 per cent of entrants in Maths and 10 per cent of the entrants in English were awarded the top grade 9 against a national average, reported in the national media, to be around 2 or 3 per cent.

Headmaster, Richard Bernard said: "I am absolutely delighted for all the students and staff that they have been rewarded with such a fantastic set of grades which maintain the upward trajectory of GCSE outcomes at the school in recent years.

"Last year we were placed in the top five percentile in the country for a variety of GCSE performance measures and this year our results are even better.

"With academic outcomes well above national expectations, national and international excellence in school representative sport and the arts as well as a thriving extra-curricular and residential programme the educational package at NSB is truly stand-out provision for our students."

A total of 157 students achieved at least one A* or A grade.

Deirdre Kennedy, the director of sixth form, said: “What is really important is that so many boys seeking a place in our sixth form will have got the grades needed to begin their A-level courses and their excellent grades will put them in a strong position when applying to the best universities in two years time.

"I am confident that they and our external students will together adapt well to the rigorous requirements of sixth form study, particularly in light of the more challenging linear A-levels which have recently been introduced.”