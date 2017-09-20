Gas works at Northampton crossroads will be delayed until October after hitting 'unexpected' difficulties

A company has apologised to motorists after extending a set of gas works until October, two weeks after the original deadline.

Cadent Gas has been carrying out 'essential gas maintenance' on Billing Road since July 31 to "replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes" and was expected to finish works on September 18.

A spokeswoman for Cadent said: “Cadent is carrying out essential work to renew the gas mains in Billing Road.

"Unfortunately, we have hit a number of unexpected engineering difficulties, which has meant the work is taking longer than originally envisaged.

"We have drafted in additional staff and we are doing weekend working to complete this work as soon as possible.

"We are hoping to finish the work on 2 October. We are sorry for any disruption this is causing to motorists and local people. We’d like to thank people for bearing with us.”