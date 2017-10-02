Gas firm says workers are clearing Northampton roadworks site upon completion today

A gas company has today said roadworks in Northampton is now complete following "essential gas maintenance" in Billing Road.

Cadent Gas has been carrying out works since July 31 to "replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes", finishing two weeks later than the original deadline.

A spokeswoman for the Cadent Gas said: "Staff are today removing barriers, signs and the traffic management and clearing the site so everything can get back to normal.

"We’d like to thank people for bearing with us while we carried out this essential work.

"It will ensure local people can enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies until the end of the century."