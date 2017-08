Have your say

Thieves stole gardening equipment worth thousands of pounds from a property in Cranford.

Offenders broke into outbuildings at the property in Rectory Hill at some point between midnight and 10am on Thursday, August 3, and stole the items worth about £15,000.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.