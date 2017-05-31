Garden tools and equipment stolen from Corby firm

Thieves stole garden tools and equipment after breaking into a Corby business.

Offenders broke into Corby Garden Machinery in St James Road, between 2.15am and 2.45am on Monday, May 22.

Once inside they stole items including shelving, chainsaws, garden strimmers and disc cutters.

The items are believed to have been loaded into a small car before the offenders made off from the scene.

It is believed three offenders were involved in the incident and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about this incident.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man pictured.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any gardening items for sale in the last week.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.