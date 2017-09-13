Gang of five assault 19-year-old in Northampton town centre McDonalds

A 19-year-old man was beaten by a gang of five while queueing in a Northampton McDonalds.

The victim was in the queue at the McDonald's in the Drapery, Northampton town centre, between 3.40am and 4.10am on August 18.

He was then approached by five black men. They began to push the victim and were verbally aggressive to him. He was then jumped on from behind, put in a headlock and punched in the stomach.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.