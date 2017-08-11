Gang blinded victim with white powder before threatening him with a knife in Northampton

Have your say

A group of six men are wanted by police after they temporarily blinded a passer-by with a white powder in a terrifying knifepoint robbery.

The incident took place on a path running alongside Billing Brook, Thorplands, at about 10.15pm on Friday, August 4.

A man in his 20s was walking along the path when he was approached by a group of six young men.

A police spokeswoman said: "They threatened him with a knife before throwing white powder over him, causing him temporary blindness.

"The offenders then searched the victim before making off."

Four of the robbers were white, two were black, police say.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information regarding it.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the attempted robbery, can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.