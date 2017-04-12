GALLERY: The world's most famous steam engine heads through Northampton

Hundreds lined train tracks in Northampton yesterday as the world's most famous steam engine chugged through the town on a journey south.

The Flying Scotsman whistled into the county via Rugby at around 4.30pm yesterday before making a short stop at the Northampton north junction.

Claire Warden took this snap from Milton Malsor.

Several readers got the chance to snap the impressive locomotive as it made its way past Kings Heath and into the town's train station - slightly later than planned - at around 5.25pm.

Katie DiStefano, from Moulton, brought her four-year-old son Leo from nursery to see the famous train pass through the station.

She said: "He has his own Flying Scotsman toy. It's his favourite train after watching Thomas the Tank Engine."

And little Leo said: "I love how big and green it is, and I love the steam and the whistle."

Darryl Coueslant took this snap in Kings Heath.

After passing through the station, the train headed south past Milton Malsor and Roade before steaming out towards Milton Keynes.

The Flying Scotsman returned to railway lines in 2015 following a £4.2 million restoration project.

Yesterday the engine, which was the first to reach 100mph in 1934, passed through Northampton on its way between Keighley station in West Yorkshire and Southall in Greater London.

Picture by Voyage Chauffeurs.

Neil Whitaker took this wonderful snap of the classic engine steaming through Long Buckby.