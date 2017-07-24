GALLERY: Foodies served up a treat in Abington Park Museum

Northampton folk got one of the first glimpses inside Abington Park Museum's newly renovated Great Hall while tucking into a range of local grub during the council's summer food fair.

More than 30 food and drink producers from across the region set up stall in the Grade I listed building on Saturday, bringing with them an array of edible treats from artisan bread, biscuits, cakes, pastries and jams to savoury pies, chutneys and local cheeses.

For those looking for a new tipple, wine, craft beers, vodka and coffee were also on offer.

And hot food stalls served up delicious lunches in the courtyard including crayfish paella and a fresh hog roast.

