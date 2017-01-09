Gadget store closes in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre so clothing neighbour can expand

A popular gadget store in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre is to relocate in order to allow its international clothing brand neighbour to double the size of its premises.

Menkind, which sold unusual gift items from drones to giant remote controlled tarantulas, has ceased trading on the lower mall following discussions with the centre owners Legal and General.

But Card Factory has only closed temporarily due to an electrical fault.

Centre manager Peter Gaynor said neighbouring outlet Superdry has expressed an interest in expanding its unit, meaning Menkind will reopen a store elsewhere in the centre at a later date.

He said: "It's good news all round, the Superdry unit is going to double in size.

"They do very well here."

Superdry, which mixes north American-style apparel clothing with Japanese symbols, has undergone a rapid expansion since the company opened its first store in Covent Garden in 2004.

Mr Gaynor said it is not yet known which unit Menkind will fill when it returns to the centre.

There had been concerns that both Menkind and Card Factory nearby had closed within the space of a weekend in the Grosvenor Centre.

However, Mr Gaynor said Card Factory has only shut temporarily because of an electrical fault and is due to reopen "imminently."