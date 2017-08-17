Future Northampton restaurant to host 'auditions' to recruit for new bar and eatery staff

Turtle Bay is set to open its doors in Northampton next month and is holding ‘auditions’ to seek out manager roles as well as recruiting for front of house and kitchen positions.

Following a £800,000 investment to the former Groove nightclub in Gold Street, Turtle Bay will create 50 new jobs in the run up to the restaurant opening date on Sunday, September 24.

Now, Turtle Bay is calling on aspiring restaurant and bar staff to join the team for two-day recruitment sessions where hopefuls will be tasked with various challenges on the day 'designed to bring out the applicant’s personality'.

Jacob Cross, new openings manager from Turtle Bay, said: “The auditions are a great couple of days and are a really fun way of getting in tune with the Caribbean vibe and the essence of Turtle Bay.

"We can’t wait to meet the interviewees from the Northampton area as we gear up for our opening. It’s set to be an eventful couple of days."

Turtle Bay's signature dishes include their 'famous' jerk chicken and curried goat, but the eatery says that there is plenty for all palettes to choose from, including a burger menu, salad selection and a selection of dishes for vegetarians, vegans and gluten free diners.