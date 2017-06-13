Funeral of Hamerton Zoo keeper to take place this week

The funeral of a keeper who was mauled to death by a tiger at Hamerton Zoo will take place this week.

Family and friends have urged people to wear bright colours to celebrate the life of Rosa King after her death at the zoo near Huntingdon.

The 33-year-old was fatally attacked by the wild animal after it entered an enclosure she was in during a “freak accident”.

The zoo keeper, who grew up in Chippenham, suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene.

It’s not yet known which of the four tigers is responsible for Rosa’s death, but the park is home to four - White tigers Mohan and Shiva and Malayan tigers Cicip and Sahaja.

The park remains closed while investigations continue.

The incident came four years after inspectors raised concerns over ‘ageing’ fencing and safety barriers and ‘escape protocol’ procedures in a report back in 2013.

But a spokesman for Huntingdonshire District Council - responsible for licensing the zoo - confirmed “all of the conditions on that report were fully complied with”.

An inquest into her death was adjourned last week as an investigation is currently underway between the police and the market town’s local authority to establish the circumstances of the incident on May 29.

The zoo’s licence has been renewed until in 2019.

The wildlife park opened in June 1990 and covers 25 acres.

It includes enclosures for Malaysian tigers, Bengal tigers, cheetahs, wolves, corsac foxes, kangaroos as well as a variety of birds, reptiles and domestic animals.

The zoo opened a new enclosure for its Malaysian tigers in July last year.

In October 2008 a cheetah which escaped from the park was found by a nine-year-old boy in the back garden of his family home.

Relatives of the animal loving zoo keeper have asked friends and relatives to wear colourful clothing and to come to the service to share memories of the animal lover.

Friends and family are encouraged to bring flowers or have been asked to make a donation to the Cheetah Conservation Fund care of FW Jones and Son in Chippenham.

The service will be held at St Andrews Church in Chippenham on Wednesday (June 14) at 2pm.