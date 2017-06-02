Fundraising abseil of Northampton’s Lift Tower for Daventry district guide

A Newnham teenager will abseil down Northampton’s Lift Tower to help raise money for her girl guiding trip to Mexico.

Elise Hawksworth, 15, who attends Newnham Guides and studies at DSLV, was chosen to represent Northamptonshire for the visit to Our Cabana, an international Girl Guide centre, in Mexico.

While out there, the group and Elise will take part in community projects, work in schools, and lend a hand in the local area within underprivileged communities.

So far Elise has fundraised to pay her £2,500 travel costs through sponsored bike rides, coffee mornings, raffles, cake baking and gardening.

On Saturday afternoon (June 3), alongside older sister Louise, Elise will abseil the 400 foot tower to help her reach her total.

You can donate to Elise’s cause here.