Fun-filled dog show raises £1173 for Northamptonshire RSPCA

The annual RSPCA summer dog show has raised £1173 to help animals, in need of care, from the Northamptonshire branch.

On Sunday, July 9 the charities annual summer dog show returned to The Obelisk Centre in Kingsthorpe to play host to 114 preened pooches while they competed in novelty classes.

All money from they day, sponsored by Vets4Pets in St James, will be pledged to disadvantaged dogs who are yet to find a loving owner.

Jessie, a four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was first admitted into branch care in the summer of 2016 suffering from a skin condition, which her owners were unable to fund treatment for.

Luckily for Jessie at the time, she made a full recovery and found a home but her new owners were no longer able to care for her due to a change in the family’s circumstances.

Jaymi Wilmin, the fundraising manager for the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch, said: “Our summer dog show is one of my favourite events of the year because it’s so much fun. It’s lovely to see families spending time and having fun together with their dogs and helping raise vital funds for the animals in our care at the same time.

“Everyone at the branch adores Jessie, she’s a lovable and lovely girl with so much to give.

"We were upset that she had to come back into our care after a traumatic start to life, but it hasn’t phased her and she’s looking for her forever home.”

