'Fun Colour Rush' race will return to Northampton to raise money for the homeless

A Northampton park is set to welcome the 'Fun Colour Rush' race for the second year running with an estimated 2000 adults and children taking part.

Abington Park will play host to the 5km fundraising event on Sunday, July 23 with all donations to support the Northampton Hope Centre.

Runners on the day are asked to collect their free t-shirt and colour pack upon arrival, which will be followed by a warm-up and "colour blast" of dried paint before running, walking or dancing through the colour stations.

The race will start from 9:30 to 13:00 and runners will receive a medal after crossing the finishing line.

Sue Wright, the fundraiser at the Northampton Hope Centre, said “We are thrilled to be involved in this event and thank the organisers for making us their nominated charity, we would love everyone who takes part to sign-up to raise sponsorship for us.

"It doesn’t matter if you can raise £5 or £50, it all helps to support those in need in your local community.”

Food and drink, as well as games and entertainment, will also be up for grabs on the day.

Parking is not available at the event so runners are being urged by organisers to walk to the park to avoid the frustration of hunting for a parking space.

For more info, visit: www.facebook.com/events/463553923842226/