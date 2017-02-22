Full rail service expected on London Midland on Thursday, despite Storm Doris

London Midland plans to run a full service tomorrow (Thursday, February 23), despite winds of up to 70mph predicted courtesy of Storm Doris.

The train operator runs 1,298 services a day, including the route between Northampton and London Euston which also stops at Wolverton, Milton Keynes, Bletchley, Cheddington, Leighton Buzzard, Cheddington, Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley.

The Met Office has warned that Storm Doris will hit the UK on Thursday, bringing wind with gusts expected to reach 60-70mph in central England.

During these times travel may be difficult and London Midland is advising rail users to expect disruption. Trains may have to run at reduced speed meaning fewer services and damage to infrastructure could occur. During this time some journeys will take longer to complete.

London Midland spokesman Tom Joyner said: “The advice is check before you set out, allow more time and travel as early as you can.

“We will do our part by moving as many people as we can as long as the conditions allow us to run trains.”