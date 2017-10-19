Full marks for Northamptonshire’s M&S stores’ Macmillan fundraising

Northamptonshire’s M&S store staff have a great deal to shout about after they raised over £11,000 after a month-long fundraising campaign for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Part of the flagship annual event, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Northampton shoppers people came out in force , raising a mug to help beat people living with cancer by taking part in Coffee Morning fundraisers for Macmillan.

As well as enjoying coffee and cake, shoppers took part in fun-filled activities for the good cause, including a cake bake sale and silent auction.

M&S colleagues from both the Northampton and Wellingborough stores completed a static cycle, with a group also taking part in a Sponsored Silence, all in the name of raising funds.

The enthusiastic teams were also dressed in green t-shirts, eye-catching green wigs and green tutus.

2017 marks the eighth year that M&S has partnered with Macmillan Cancer Support with over £10 million raised for the charity to date.

As well as the Coffee Morning event, the M&S stores at Northampton, Sixfields Northampton, Wellingborough, and Rushden Lakes helped raise funds throughout September.

Mark Short, Store Manager, said: “I want to thank both our loyal customers and my M&S colleagues for pulling out all the to help make our coffee morning such a huge success. It was great to see the Northampton locals joining in the fun.”