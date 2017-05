Officers believe this man may have driven off without paying for his fuel at a Northampton petrol station.

The incident happened at the BP garage in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe on Sunday, March 19.

Anybody who recognises the man pictured or has any information about the theft, which happened at about 5.10pm, is asked to contact police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can cal Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.