Frustrated Northampton General Hospital worker not paid for 100 hours of extra shifts

One staff member at Northampton General Hospital has taken a considerable cut back to her pay packet following what could have been a management error.

The worker, who does not wish to be identified, will be without around £650 this festive season.

She told the Chronicle & Echo that she has not been paid for over 78 hours worth of night shifts as well as 35 extra enhancement hours.

She said: “I have no petrol to get to work and the money I have been paid will only just cover my bills. I will have nothing to live on for the rest of the month.I will struggle to pay for electric and gas this Christmas.

“I’m well over 100 hours short, it’s a good chunk of money, it’s not a convenient time of year for it to go missing.

“I worked 78 and a half hours of night shifts, 20 hours on a Saturday and 15 hours on a Sunday, this is through no fault of my own.”

The Chron understands that this issue is an isolated case where the procedure might not have been followed correctly by both the line manager and employee.

As a result, this staff member did not have her November monthly enhancements officially signed off.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital said: “Our payroll system is dependent on all employees being diligent about submitting information in a timely manner about enhanced payment requirements.

"Obviously, there has to be a cut-off point every month to allow payments to be processed. We’ve worked very closely with departments and wards this year to make sure they embed the correct practice and that’s been quite successful so it’s disappointing to hear of isolated cases where the procedures haven’t been followed correctly.

"We’ll issue a reminder to staff about the need to submit information in a timely manner.”