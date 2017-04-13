From The Super Sausage to the Big Apple

The owners of the cafe voted the best in Britain have returned from their prize-winning trip to New York.

Chris and Gail Murray who run the Super Sausage Cafe, on the A5 at Potterspury, won the 2016 national title of Britain’s Best Cafe.

Organised by roofing merchant SIG Roofing the competition saw The Super Sausage Cafe crowned the winner by popular vote from 500 cafes which entered from across the UK.

The couple are now helping to launch this year’s competition and are determined to win again in 2017.

Chris and Gail, who travelled with son Simon, said: “We had such a fantastic time in New York, all thanks to the Britain’s Best Cafe competition.

“Even if we hadn’t won, we received so much customer support it would have been well worth it.

“Local cafes provide great food, great service with a smile and they deserve all the attention and support the competition gives.”

