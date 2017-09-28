'From Me to You': Charity asks for Northampton folk to donate a letter to poorly cancer patients

Would you write a letter to a poorly cancer patient in Northampton - even if you never knew who read it?

A new campaign to help cancer patients feel less isolated during treatment by writing to them has arrived at Northampton General Hospital.

Alison Hitchcock founded From Me To You after writing over 100 letters to her friend Brian during his cancer treatment.

Cancer-support charity From Me To You wants Northampton folk to write a letter wishing a person being treated for cancer well.

Northampton charity The Lewis Foundation will offer the letters to patients on the ward in hospital, along with a gift bag, to help them "feel connected to others when they need it the most".

Founder Alison Hitchcock said: "Patients can feel very isolated during treatment. They don't always want to speak to people, they can't go to work or the pub, and their family and friends can move away as they don't know what to say or how to say it.

"Writing a letter to a patient can help them feel a little bit more connected to mankind. We encourage people to write something to help their minds wander or prompt their imagination, like asking about childhood memories or silly stories."

The letters aren't addressed to anybody but are offered to cancer patients on the ward at Northampton General Hospital.

From Me to You began when Alison vowed to write to Brian Greenley, a man who was only an acquaintance when he mentioned he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In the two-and-a-half years for Brian to get the all-clear, Alison wrote him over 100 letters, which he said helped him when he needed it the most.

Now they run the charity to help bring letters to other patients in need of support.

They have now joined forces with Northampton charity, The Lewis Foundation, donating letters to cancer patients in Northampton General Hospital.

Anyone can donate a letter to a cancer patient by writing to: Donate a letter, c/o From Me to You, 14 Heathfield Gardens, Chiswick, London, W4 4JY.

From Me to You will also host a letter writing workshop at the Ground Craft Coffee shop, in Wellingborough Road, on October 3.