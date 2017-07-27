Friends to host charity football match for man assaulted outside Northampton pub

Close friends of a dad-of-three, who was assaulted outside of a Northampton pub back in June this year, will don a football strip in a bid to raise money for the victim's family.

Daniel Butcher, 30, of St James was allegedly hit in a one-punch assault outside the Bantam Pub in Abington Square at around 3.10am, on Sunday, June 25 and still remains in critical condition more than one month on.

Three close friends of Daniel: Danny Mackintosh, Mark Handley and Darren Wright are now hosting a charity football match in St Michaels Football Club, Bugbrooke this Sunday, July 30 to raise money for the victim's family so they can fund trips to and from University Hospital Coventry.

The 11 a-side match is kicking off at 10.30am with Daniel's son, Mikey Butcher, 11, coaching one of the teams.

So far 20 adults have signed up to play.

During the match bouncy castles and candy floss stalls will be set up for youngsters before players make their way to the Devonshire Club in St James - Daniel's local - for a disco and raffle.

Other players are welcomed to join in and can play for £10 each, while supporters are asked to pay £3 to spectate while children go free.

So far 272 kind-hearted fundraisers have pledged £8,215 to Daniel's family.

To continue donating, click: https://www.gofundme.com/6x8kt-family-support