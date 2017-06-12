Friends pays tribute to 'down-to-earth' and 'hard working' man who died in weekend hit-and-run

A man who died following yesterday’s road traffic collision at the junction of Black Lion Hill and St Andrew’s Road, has been hailed "such a good, nice man."

Abdi Hussain Ali, 42, of St James was crossing St Andrew’s Road near Northampton train station on Sunday, June 11 at 4.10am when a collision with a black van took place.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, his friend of three years, David (also known as 'Maki') said: "He was really a good friend of mine.

"He was really down to earth, we even did a BBQ together recently.

"He was a really hard-working, down to earth man, always smiling, always helping friends."

David met Abdi - a father of three - through mutual friends almost three years ago and says they have always had respect for each other.

He added: "It's really sad, I can't believe it happened to such a good, nice man."

Abdi was a warehouse worker at Greencore - a convenience foods producer - in Moulton Park and worked the morning shift, starting at 6am, another friend said.

He would often be up in the early hours of the morning and usually biked into work.

Michael Zerei of Kings Heath was friends with Abdi for 10 years and often played football and basketball with him in the town centre.

He said: "He will be missed so much.

"I saw him every day, every weekend, we chilled out together, we ate together and drank together.

"He was very kind."

Somalian-born Abdi moved to Northampton back in 1998 when he was 26 years old and has recently lived with his girlfriend.

A 59-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident and released from custody pending further investigation.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this collision can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.