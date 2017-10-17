Friends and family host memorial rugby match for 19-year-old who lost battle to leukemia

Loved-ones donned a rugby shirt in memory of a Northampton charity man, who raised £10,000 for Cure Leukemia while he was battling terminal cancer.

After being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in 2012, Jake Hood, 19, of Delapre, suffered a relapse in May, 2015 and, despite further treatment, his cancer proved too aggressive to be eliminated by chemotherapy. Jake’s mum, Jo Foster said at the time, that Jake died at home on December 23 with his parents at his bedside.

Jake Hood.

On Sunday, October 15, Jake's friends and his dad kicked-off the charity rugby match at Boys' Brigade Old Boys RFC, forming the opposition team, while two of his other pals, Paul Barker and Tim Briggs ran the Birmingham Marathon for Cure Leukaemia.

Mum, Jo Foster said: "We are carrying on Jake's wishes. When he spoke to the Chronicle & Echo his dying wish was to raise money for a charity.

"For Paul and I it is really important that we are given the chance to keep that going in memory of Jake.

"People have said to us 'he inspired us with his strength of character'. He was a very gentle soul and loved his friends."

Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

Jo believes about £5,000 was raised on the day for Cure Leukemia, a charity that looks at alternative treatment methods to chemotherapy.

Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.