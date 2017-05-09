Fresh plans for Northampton's biggest social housing development trigger calls for residents' meetings

A plan to build 3,000 new homes outside Northampton has prompted a residents' meeting to voice concerns.

Northampton Borough Council announced in 2014 a plan to build a new 3,400-house estate as part of the Dallington Grange proposals, near Kings Heath.

Councillor Gareth Eales, county councillor for Dallington Spencer, has called two residents meetings.

After being best by delays, a revised application has now been submitted for the construction of 3,000 houses, three schools, six shops and a pub.

But the borough and county councillors for the Kings Heath and Ryehill area, husband and wife Gareth & Terrie Eales, have called two meetings to let nearby residents have their say.

Councillor Gareth Eales, county councillor for Dallington Spencer, said: "We all know there is a housing shortage but any housing developments must work for everyone.

"If this proposed development impacts negatively on the quality of life for existing residents or creates traffic problems, due to insufficient planning or lack of infrastructure, that is unacceptable.

"Be in no doubt, this promises to be a hugely contentious issue."

Early plans to kick off the project with 100 council houses were nearly scrapped in December 2016 when Northampton Borough Council almost ran out of time to secure Government funding.

Councillor Terrie Eales, borough councillor for Kings Heath, said: "We have both been contacted by a number of concerned residents in Kings Heath & Ryehill about this.

"Northampton Borough Council's consultation is limited in its range and we want to reach out to everyone in these areas.

"We hope the residents of Ryehill & Kings Heath take this opportunity so their elected representatives can act on their behalf."

The community meetings, which are open to all residents in Ryehill & Kings Heath, are taking place on:

Ryehill: May 15, at Montague Crescent Community Room, Northampton, NN5 7RQ, 19:30pm - 21:00pm.

Kings Heath: May 16, at Nene Drive Community Room, Kings Heath, NN5 7NQ, 19:30pm - 21:00pm.