Fresh Northamptonshire-sourced food on the menu at Tom Hewer’s new Royal & Derngate restaurant

Royal & Derngate has announced that Tom Hewer, in partnership with award-winning chef Lee Scott, is bringing a new dining experience to the theatre this Autumn.

Restaurant Hibiscus, which will be situated in a private dining room adjacent to the Royal auditorium, will be opening on Saturday, September 2.

Making use of the very best locally sourced food, Restaurant Hibiscus will cater for pre-show theatre audiences and also for the general public.

Chef Lee Scott has worked in many top restaurants including the Michelin-starred Michaels Nook in the Lake District and the two-starred Sea Grill in Brussels, and has been executive sous chef at Radisson SAS in Manchester.

More recently he cooked for the Hebridean Spirit, the world’s smallest and most exclusive cruise ship, known as ‘The Claridges of the Sea’.

Lee said: “Having worked outside Northamptonshire for the past couple of years I could not believe how fortunate I was to be offered the executive chef role with the Tom Hewer Catering brand.

“Restaurant Hibiscus is an exciting addition to this successful enterprise, bringing exquisite dining right into the heart of Northampton.

“The food will all be fresh, and locally sourced where possible. The menus will be changed every two weeks so no matter how often people visit they will be guaranteed a plate that will please.”

Tom Hewer Catering has provided food at major sporting and music events in the country. Last year the company was awarded the contract to cater for all the large functions at Royal & Derngate, and opened John Franklins bar at the venue.

Martin Sutherland, chief executive of Royal & Derngate, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Tom Hewer to bring a high quality restaurant offering to the theatre. Working with an established local business and a chef of Lee Scott’s calibre, we look forward to providing both theatregoers and other diners with a first class experience.”

With other food and drink businesses in Northampton, including the restaurant Bread & Pullet, the company was considered an ideal partner for the new venture at the theatre.

To find out more or to book a table for Restaurant Hibiscus, customers can call 01604 911073 or email hibiscus@tomhewer.com.