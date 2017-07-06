Free strawberries and ice cream - but only if you are an Andy Murray

People in Northampton are being offered free strawberries and ice cream this summer – if they can prove their name is Andy Murray.

The Campanile Hotel in Cheany Drive is offering to serve up the sweet treat to locals boasting the same name as the British number one to mark the return of Wimbledon.

The world-famous tournament takes place until July 16, which is when any namesakes can claim their dessert.

Ash Gupta, General Manager at Campanile Northampton, said: “We think we’ve served up an ace offer that will get snapped up quickly.

“Every year the nation watches Wimbledon to see if Andy Murray can go all the way, but this year we wanted to offer the star’s namesakes a chance to get in on the act in their own special way – with strawberries and ice cream.

“The dessert has become synonymous with the tournament as people are filmed indulging in the treat year-after-year.

“Bearing in mind how common the Andy Murray name is we will be limiting this prize on a first come, first served basis, so if there are any Andy Murrays in the area then make sure you get here before anyone else to take point, set and match.”

The prize is for one dessert only, and visitors must show photographic ID to the duty manager upon arrival.