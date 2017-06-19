Free festival fills Northampton's streets with music as local musicians take to the stage

Northampton's local bands were given a day in the spotlight at a free music festival in the town centre this weekend.

The 10th annual Northampton Music Festival was held on Sunday (June 18) on five stages across the town to celebrate the town's music culture.

Over 35 acts, including solo artists, choirs and big bands, played on Sunday. Special guests included the winner of the Sky Arts 2016 Guitar Star award Zayn Mohammed, who played in a jazz trio and also performed a solo set on his classical oud, a type of lute with 13 strings..

A spokesman for organisers Northampton Music 365 said: "We hope to provide a central umbrella under which all the musical initiatives of the town can work together."

The bands played at stages set up across town, including the Guildhall Courtyard, the Market Square and the All Saints Church, in George Row.

Hundreds turned out on Sunday to watch the free festival.

