Free family-friendly street circus heads to Northampton this weekend

Circus acts, street entertainers and walkabout performers from Covent Garden, Edinburgh and Glastonbury festivals will bring the streets of Northampton town centre to life on Saturday (September 30).

Northampton Town Centre Street Circus, funded by Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID), is a free event to take place on the Market Square and All Saints Piazza.

Clingfilm Guy.

The back-to-back family-friendly acts will run every 35 minutes from 11am to 4pm and will include; Felicity Footloose who will perform adventurous acrobatics, Clingfilm Guy who will attempt the 'seemingly impossible', and Granny Turismo who will wow crowds with a unique shopping trolley dance performance.

Richard Clinton, BID director and operations director for Northampton Theatres Trust, Royal and Derngate said: “The BID’s street circus is brand new to the town centre so we are very excited.

"We have some really incredible acts and performances lined up from some of the best outdoor entertainers in the UK.

"We are expecting crowds of families to flock to the town centre to enjoy the occasion and are confident it will be a hugely successful experience that will create an atmosphere of excitement and energy in the town centre.”

A comedy cabaret and award-winning dry land synchronized swimming display is also on the line-up, as well as a chance for families and shoppers to get involved with plate spinning workshops and face painting.

Search for ‘Northampton town centre Street Circus’ on Facebook for more information and updates on the event.