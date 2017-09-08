'Frankly I would have carried on': vile Northampton paedophile admits arrest was the only thing that stopped his offending

A Northampton paedophile sentenced to five years behind bars admitted to police he would have carried on preying on children had he not been arrested.

Tommy Johansson had already pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual activity with a child before sentenced for the crimes at Northampton Crown Court yesterday.

The 41-year-old, of Lennox Walk, Ryehill, was arrested in May after police found a number of pornographic images involving children on his computer.

But during the course of their investigations, other allegations of sexual assaults emerged.

When he took his first police interview in May, he admitted to sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16.

Police asked Johansson whether he would have continued with the offending if he had not been arrested.

"He said, frankly I would have done," prosecutor Jeremy Janes told the court.

Johansson, dressed in a white polo shirt, showed no emotion as judge Michael Fowler handed him a five-year prison sentence.

"Short of rape it is hard to imagine what more sexual indignation you could have visited on your victim," the judge said.

Mitigating for Johansson, Maxine Krone, said: "All I can say in way of mitigation is that he has been extremely frank with the probation service. The fact he admitted he would have gone on offending was an indicator of that."

Johansson will now be subject to the Sex Offender Register for life.